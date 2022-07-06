League Two club casting eyes over 21-year-old after Fulham release

Walsall have brought young striker Timmy Abraham in on trial after his departure from Fulham, it has emerged.

Fulham confirmed upon the climax of the 2021/22 campaign that Abraham would be among the players heading for pastures new this summer. His deal at Craven Cottage has since expired and now, the 21-year-old is officially a free agent.

The forward will be keen to land a new club and now, he has been given a chance to impress in League Two.

A report from the Express and Star has revealed that Abraham has linked up with Walsall on trial.

He featured in a training match against Championship side Birmingham City on Tuesday, where he will have hoped to make a good impression on manager Michael Flynn. It is added that Abraham could play in the pre-season friendly against Aston Villa too, taking place at home on Saturday.

Flynn has wasted no time in making his mark on the Saddlers squad ahead of the new season.

Andy Williams, Peter Clarke, Oisin McEntee, Joe Riley, Isaac Hutchinson, Brandon Comley, Liam Gordon, Adam Przybek, Taylor Allen and Owen Evans have already made their way to Bescot Stadium this summer. 20-year-old duo Liam Bennett and Douglas James-Taylor have arrived on loan too, taking their summer arrivals total to 12 so far.

Abraham could prove to be a worthwhile addition if he can impress on trial too.

Although loan spells with Newport County, Raith Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle didn’t yield too much success in front of goal, a move for the former Fulham man would be a low risk one, giving the Saddlers little to lose if the deal doesn’t pay off.