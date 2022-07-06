League One club set sights on Leicester City talent

Fleetwood Town have enjoyed a busy start to the summer window as new boss Scott Brown bids to make a mark on proceedings at Highbury Stadium.

Jay Lynch, Josh Earl, Shaun Rooney, Josh Vela, Brendan Wiredu and Callum Morton have all arrived on permanent deals in a productive summer to date. However, it seems the Cod Army aren’t looking to stop their recruitment drive there.

A report from Football League World has claimed 20-year-old goalkeeper Young has emerged as a target for the League One club.

However, the report does not say whether it would be a permanent deal or a loan move.

The Sunderland-born shot-stopper has previously picked up first-team experience out on loan with Blyth Spartans but since his move to Leicester City from Hartlepool United last summer, Young has been getting game time with the Foxes’ U23s.

He featured 20 times last season, with 18 appearances coming in the Premier League 2.

Does Brown need another goalkeeper?

Even after the departure of Harry Wright, the earlier mentioned signing of goalkeeper Lynch means Fleetwood Town already have two senior goalkeepers on the books.

Alex Cairns was the number one last season and he remains on the books. That would mean that Young would have two experienced first-team goalkeepers to compete with for a starting spot.

Leicester City will surely prioritise ensuring their promising shot-stopper is given plenty of game time if it ends up being a loan move, so it would be interesting to see if the Cod Army could give them assurances that he will feature despite the presence of Cairns and Lynch in the squad.