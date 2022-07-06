Latest Watford news: Premier League interest in talisman persists, Barcelona ace nearing arrival + more

Watford boss Rob Edwards will be keen to make his mark on the squad at Vicarage Road this summer, though relegation looks to have increasing the likelihood of high-profile departures.

In turn, news surrounding the club’s activity has picked up, with key forward Dennis among those drawing interest.

The Hornets are expected to start the 2022/23 campaign without talisman Dennis as the 24-year-old is now on Everton’s radar, as per The Evening Standard. Dennis, who is also a target for West Ham United, impressed in his first season in England, managing 10 goals and six assists in 33 league games.

The Nigerian has been omitted from Watford‘s pre-season camp in Austria amid the growing links too.

Another player who could head for the exit is forward Adalberto Penaranda. A report from The Athletic states that the Hornets are ‘working hard to sell’ the 25-year-old who has only ever played three times for Watford during his six-year stint at the club.

In terms of incomings, Spanish news outlet Sport claims that Watford could seal a deal for Barcelona striker Rey Manaj ‘in the next few days’.

The deal would require no transfer fee to be paid but will include a clause making Barcelona subject to a percentage of any future transfer fee Watford receive for Manaj.

Achraf Ben Ayad has since said that Manaj is in London looking to close the deal.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail has said that Watford have an interest in Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, along with Middlesbrough and Birmingham City. A recent report from the Northern Echo has revealed that Gayle, who has fallen out of favour at Newcastle, is on roughly a £40,000-a-week contract at the North-East outfit, making ‘the financial practicalities of a deal difficult to finalise’.

It’s without a doubt going to be a busy next few weeks for Watford.