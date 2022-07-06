Key Reading figure reveals club’s firm stance on star’s future amid transfer speculation

Joao, 28, shone for Reading last season in what was a turbulent campaign for the club.

The striker featured 24 times in the league, scoring ten and assisting three. He proved to play a big part in Reading’s relegation battle last time out and may well have a vital role to play again in the new campaign.

The Royals’ transfer embargo is limiting them to free transfers and loans, so keeping key players will be crucial if they are to stave off relegation again next season.

The embargo has led to heavy speculation over a departure for Joao, with Watford, Nottingham Forest and Besiktas linked. But now, head of football operations Bowen has assured them this isn’t the case, saying:

“Purely from a football point of view, I think he’s one of the best strikers – if not the best striker – in the league.

“So first and foremost we need to make sure his availability to play is hopefully better than the last few years.

“When he’s playing and on the pitch, we have a chance of winning any game.

“Secondly, from a financial point of view, it doesn’t matter if we get £50million for him, we can’t use that money this year (because of the financial restrictions). We can use his wages because that comes off the wage bill but we can’t use the money.

“With that said, Mr Dai (the owner) is not in the habit of accepting money for his players. He considers them almost like his babies. They are here to stay and he wants them to stay.

“Football changes week in week out, but at the moment I’d like to think that there is no chance of Lucas Joao going anywhere because the owner wants him to stay, I want him to stay, the fans want him to stay. And even if it was an extraordinary amount of money, I don’t know how we could use it to the best effect.”

Against all odds

The Royals look as though they will be up against it again this season. Manager Paul Ince will need the likes of Joao to fulfil his potential should his side stand a chance of survival.

Joao now has 29 goals across two Championship campaigns with the London-based club, form which any relegation-threatened team would be lucky to have.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out though, with teams already taking a keen interest in his situation. The 28-year-old is currently contracted to the Royals for a further 12 months, keeping him on board until the end of the upcoming campaign as it stands.

However, Bowen’s words will certainly put fans at ease for now as the start of the new season nears.