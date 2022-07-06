Ian Evatt reveals latest in Bolton Wanderers’ pursuit of defensive star after opening bid

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed the club’s interest in defender Eoin Toal amid reports of a bid for the Derry City star.

Reports have emerged this week stating that Bolton Wanderers have made a bid for Northern Irish centre-back Toal ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Irish Premier Division with Derry City and the Candystripes are demanding more after the Trotters’ opening bid for their star man. Now, Evatt has provided the latest amid the recent reports.

Speaking with The Bolton News, the Bolton Wanderers boss confirmed that Toal is a player the club are keen admirers of and he admitted that the bid made was deemed “not acceptable” by Derry City.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s a player that we’re aware of.

“We did make a bid, there is no point denying it, and at the moment that bid wasn’t acceptable. We will monitor where that leads to. But there is no denying it. He’s a player we are aware of, he is a player we like, he is a player with good attributes and we think he will fit the way we play.”

The Bolton News‘ report states that it is their understanding that the League One side will ramp up their efforts to bring Toal over to the Football League ‘next week’.

Strengthening at the back…

Full-backs Jack Iredale and Conor Bradley (loan) have already made their way to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Options on the left and right are looking solid now, but additions in the centre are needed. Ricardo Santos, George Johnston, Will Aimson and Adam Senior are the only options in the middle, so a new arrival wouldn’t go amiss before embarking on the new season.

Toal could prove to be a shrewd signing to fill that spot. At 23, he has already displayed valuable leadership traits and with Evatt believing he has the ability to slot into the side well, it will be hoped a deal can be struck to bring him on board.