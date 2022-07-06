Elliot Anderson latest as Newcastle United weigh up next move – West Brom, Stoke City and Bristol Rovers among clubs keen

Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson faces an exciting summer ahead after his impressive loan spell with Bristol Rovers last season.

The youngster joined Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers for the second half of last season and helped fire the Gas to promotion from League Two.

Anderson featured 21 times in League Two, scoring seven and assisting six, with that impressive form having made him the target of a number of Football League clubs this summer.

An emerging report from The Athletic (via BristolLive) says that Bristol Rovers remain keen on signings Anderson on loan this summer, with West Brom and Stoke City ‘rivalling’ Barton’s side for the signing.

Other teams to have been linked with Anderson this summer include Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall.

And as well as this report from The Athletic, a recent report from Daily Mail says that Anderson is one of a number of Newcastle youngsters who is ‘expected to head out on loan’ this summer.

An important decision ahead…

Newcastle will take their time in deciding Anderson’s next move. They’ll be wondering whether or not a Championship loan might come too soon for his progression, or whether a League One move might stall his progression.

Bristol Rovers can’t be ruled out here – Barton got the best out of the 19-year-old last season and they’ll be playing in League One next season, which the Magpies might yet decide is the next best step for Anderson.

But the likes of Stoke and West Brom have an obvious attraction, though game-time might not be so guaranteed for Anderson at either of these two sides.

Overall, Anderson and Newcastle United have plenty of options this summer, and Anderson himself looks to have a really bright future ahead of him.