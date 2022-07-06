EFL clubs showing interest in 22-year-old Newcastle United ace

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is claimed to be drawing interest from EFL clubs ahead of the new campaign.

EFL clubs’ summer transfer business is well and truly underway as they gear up for the new campaign.

Plenty of shrewd additions will be up for grabs, one of which could be 22-year-old midfielder Longstaff.

A report from Chronicle Live has said that the Rotherham-born midfielder is poised to leave Premier League side Newcastle United this summer, and clubs from the EFL are showing an interest in a possible deal.

Longstaff looks to be a promising talent and enjoyed a bright start to life in the Magpies’ senior side. However, he has fallen down the pecking order over the last year or so and looks out of favour under Eddie Howe, opening the door to a summer exit.

Eyebrows were raised when he left the club to join League Two side Mansfield Town on loan last season. He went on to impress with the Stags, netting six goals and laying on two assists in 18 games for the club.

A smart target…

EFL teams would be wise to pursue Longstaff if he is indeed available this summer.

The midfielder is clearly a talented player and although he hasn’t quite maximised his potential yet, he certainly has the ability to thrive in the Football League. His well-rounded game mainly sees him play as a central midfielder, though he can drop into a more defensive role if needs be while also showing a willingness to chip in going forward.

It remains to be seen just who is keen, but Longstaff should be a player on the radar of many this summer.