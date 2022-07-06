Dinamo Zagreb youngster to feature for League One club in pre-seaosn friendly

Dinamo Zagreb youngster Dennis Gyamfi is set to line up for Cheltenham Town in their pre-season friendly against Bristol City, it has been reported by Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town will continue their summer preparations with a friendly against Bristol City this afternoon (Wednesday).

They kicked off their pre-season schedule with a 4-0 win over Evesham United at the weekend and it will be hoped they can pick up some more victories in their upcoming clashes with the Robins, Bath City, Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Northampton Town.

Now, it has been reported that an unfamiliar face will be lining up for Wade Elliott’s side at Ashton Gate.

Gloucestershire Live has said that 20-year-old right-back Gyamfi, who is currently on the books with Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb, will feature for the Robins. He has spent much of his career in England having come through Leicester City’s youth academy but he has been with Zagreb since 2021.

One to look out for?

It remains to be seen if Gyamfi can impress but the report states it seems he is being lined up as a fourth new signing, and it could prove to be an eye-catching one.

It’s not often that League One clubs do business with European teams, but Gyamfi does have experience in English football. He never played for Leicester City’s senior side but did notch up 27 appearances for their U18s, also featuring once for the U23s.

Since heading to Croatia, Gyamfi has played 27 times for Dinamo Zagreb’s second-string side too, chipping in with a goal and three assists.

He will be hoping to impress in his outing for Cheltenham Town as Elliott seemingly casts his eye over a potential new addition.