Derby County and Portsmouth battling to sign Championship striker

Collins, 31, spent last season in the Championship, scoring just three times for Cardiff City.

However, this is not where he made his name. His performances previously for Luton Town propelled them from League Two to the second tier.

The Irish forward scored 68 league goals across four seasons with the Hatters before making the move to Wales.

Collins is a proven League One goalscorer so it is not surprising that he has potential suitors there this summer.

Football Insider report that both Derby County and Portsmouth have ‘registered their interest’ in Collins and that a deal could be made this summer.

As good as you’ll get…

When you’re talking about consistency, Collins trumps a lot of potential targets that teams in League One could sign.

The former Swindon Town striker has never failed to register a decent campaign in the third tier across his entire career.

Over the course of 112 third-tier appearances, he has scored 45 times, with his most recent attempt being a 25-goal season for Luton Town. It must be noted that this was back in the 2018/19 campaign though.

Collins has fallen out of favour slightly under Steve Morrison at Cardiff, and with 12 months left on his current deal, it would make sense to try and cash in now rather than losing the forward on a free next year.

Both the Rams and Pompey will be hoping to mount a promotion push this season, with the latter desperate for reinforcements up front.

Derby County have certainly had the more positive summer so far, but Collins’ destination may end up being whichever side can assure him of guaranteed game time.

The Bluebirds may be happy that two sides are sniffing around Collins as a bidding war will only increase the asking price for the 31-year-old.