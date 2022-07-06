Cardiff City complete signing of released West Brom man

Cardiff City have announced the signing of midfielder Romaine Sawyers on a two-year deal.

Cardiff City have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer, bringing in 10 new players – eight of which are free transfers.

Sawyers is the latest to be added to their ranks, arriving on a free having been released from West Bromwich Albion at the end of his contract earlier this month.

The 30-year-old boasts a wealth of experience having played the majority of his career in the EFL. He has had spells in League Two with Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town, with Walsall in League One, and with Brentford and West Brom in the second tier.

He also had a taste of Premier League action with the Baggies, playing 19 times in the 2020-21 campaign, and he is a 30-time Saint Kitts and Nevis international.

Sawyers can be the difference for Cardiff City…

The Bluebirds struggled last term and will be hoping to put things right and improve in the upcoming season. The addition of Sawyers should mean more creativity in midfield and he will be a huge plus for Steve Morison’s side.

He is solid with the ball at his feet and can find space and a killer pass. He can also play in a number of positions, as a central-midfielder, as a number 10 or even as a second striker and so his versatility will stand him in good stead at his new club.

The number of additions to the Cardiff City squad looks to be positive and supporters will be hoping they can bed in as quickly as possible. Despite seemingly being a season of change, it promises to be one to watch in South Wales.

Cardiff City open their 2022/23 Championship season with a home game v Norwich City on July 30th.