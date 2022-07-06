Burnley have multiple bids rejected for Championship playmaker who had 13 G/A last season

O’Hare, 24, emerged as a potential transfer target for Burnley just last weekend.

But already it seems like the Clarets are making moves to try and bring the former Aston Villa man to Turf Moor this summer.

Football Insider say that Coventry have already knocked back multiple transfer offers for O’Hare, and that the Sky Blues are ‘keen to keep’ the midfielder but that they are ‘braced for an improved offer from Burnley before the window shuts’.

O’Hare featured 45 times in the Championship last season, scoring five and assisting eight in what was another impressive season for the Englishman.

Vincent Kompany has already splashed out on Scott Twine and Luke McNally this summer. But it looks like the Clarets are eyeing up more potential signings ahead of their return to the second tier.

What next for O’Hare?

O’Hare is under contract at Coventry City for another two years and so the Midlands club are under no pressure to sell this summer.

And the same goes for their other in-demand names like Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, but the Sky Blues will surely need to consider selling up at some point.

Coventry look to be braced for another Burnley bid for O’Hare. But should the player remain at the club and impress once again next season, then Coventry City would be in a difficult position as he’d only have a year left on his contract come next summer.

If the price is right for Mark Robins and Coventry City, then O’Hare could well be someone who moves on during this summer’s transfer window.