Burnley dealt blow in exciting €4m pursuit of 15-goal star

Burnley‘s proposed €4m deal for Standard Liege striker Jackson Muleka looks to have fallen through as he can not secure a work permit, a report from Voetbal Belgie has revealed.

Burnley‘s new boss Vincent Kompany has already made some exciting additions at Turf Moor.

Muleka has been mentioned as another intriguing target for the Clarets, though reports from Belgium (via Lancs Live) has said recently that uncertainty is now surrounding their pursuit of the Congolese striker. Now, it seems their pursuit will have to come to an end.

As per a report from Voetbal Belgie, Muleka will not be granted a work permit, causing his proposed €4m move to Turf Moor to ‘fail’.

He isn’t without other suitors with Turkish giants Besiktas mentioned as a potential suitor. Recent loan club Kasimpasa, who Muleka scored 12 goals in 14 games for last season, are also said to be an option.

Across all competitions, the 22-year-old netted 15 times in 35 games last season, impressing with in the Super Lig with Kasimpasa after scoring only three goals in 21 games for Standard Liege.

Time to move on?

Although the latest development regarding Muleka’s situation will come as a blow, Kompany and Burnley will be determined not to let hit damage the momentum they have built up in the market.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan), CJ Egan-Riley, Luke McNally, Samuel Bastien and Scott Twine will all be playing in Claret and Blue next season. It marks a promising start to the new boss’ era given that all are players that have room to grow and develop in the years to come.

Another striker wouldn’t go amiss though, so fans will be keeping a keen eye out for any new links after the Muleka deal fell through.