Birmingham City and Watford both have a strong interest in Newcastle United man, report reveals

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has ‘strong interest’ from Watford and Birmingham City, reports Daily Mail.

Gayle, 32, has been linked with a move away from Newcastle United throughout this summer.

The Englishman featured just eight times in the Premier League last season, failing to score.

But he remains under contract at St James’ Park for another two years, with Daily Mail saying that his contract situation means a loan exit is more likely than a permanent one this summer.

And the same report goes on to reveal that Gayle has ‘strong interest’ from Watford and Birmingham City.

Gayle has a proven track record at Championship level having scored 23 goals for Newcastle United during their 2016/17 second tier campaign, then 24 for West Brom in the 2018/19 campaign.

But he’s been out of favour at St James’ Park for the past two seasons now, having scored just one league goal in those two campaigns.

Firepower needed…

Birmingham City are in need of some attacking recruits after seeing Onel Hernandez and Lyle Taylor’s loan spells expire, whilst Watford have already seen Josh King and Andre Gray depart this summer.

The Hornets though have brought in Vakoun Bayo, but they could yet lose one or both of Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis, meaning that a striker could be paramount for Rob Edwards.

John Eustace is another new addition to the Championship managers roster ahead of the new season. He’s arrived with only a few weeks until the start of the new season so he’ll surely be raring to get going in the market, and Gayle would be a great fit for his side and for Watford too.

Gayle is a prolific name at Championship level and after a tough couple of years at Newcastle United, he’ll surely be raring to play some regular football, and remind fans of what he can do.