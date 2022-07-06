3 Burnley transfer rumours that seem unlikely to happen including Clarets’ pursuit of Coventry City ace

Burnley have made some strong signings so far this summer, but it seems like Vincent Kompany is now keen to work with what he’s got.

The Belgian recently said that he will continue to monitor the transfer market as he nears his first league fixture as Clarets boss.

He also said that he wants to try and fill the rest of the gaps in his side with the players already at his disposal.

What sort of transfer activity we might see at Turf Moor during the remainder of this summer’s transfer window remains to be seen, but here we look at three Burnley transfer rumours that seem unlikely to happen as things stand…

Jackson Muleka

The Standard Liege striker was being tipped to join Burnley in a £3.5million deal this week. But it’s since been reported in Belgium (via LancsLive) that Muleka’s proposed move to Turf Moor is in doubt.

Muleka is said to have returned to pre-season training with Liege whilst also having interest from Besiktas, which has cast further doubt over a potential summer move to Lancashire.

Callum O’Hare

Alan Nixon claimed last weekend that Coventry City playmaker O’Hare is a target of Burnley‘s.

The former Aston Villa youngster shone again for Coventry last season, scoring five and assisting eight before seeing surprise links to Tottenham emerge towards the end of the last campaign.

But the Sky Blues seem intent on keeping their in-demand players this summer, with O’Hare having previously played down a potential summer exit.

Jason Knight

This rumour is perhaps the more likely of the three rumours in this piece, but it still seems like it has a long way to go before it comes close to completion.

How much more money Burnley can spend this summer remains to be seen, and could be a stumbling block in their pursuit of Knight.

And the Rams might fancy keeping him going into League One, with the player himself perhaps more tempted to stay on board after seeing a takeover go through, and seeing new faces come through the door.

He’d be a decent signing, but this one seems to have gone pretty quiet, pretty quickly.