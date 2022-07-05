Watford looking to seal deal for Barcelona forward

Watford are hoping to close out a deal for Barcelona forward Rey Manaj ‘in the next few days’, a report from Spain has said.

Watford were first linked with a move for Manaj towards the end of last month. The Hornets were said to be alongside La Liga outfit Getafe in the pursuit of the Albanian forward, who is now in the final 12 months of his contract at Camp Nou.

Now, a positive update on the club’s chase of the Barcelona man has emerged.

Spanish news outlet Sport has said that Watford are closing in on a deal for Manaj, with Rob Edwards keen to bring him on board for their push to bounce straight back to the Premier League following their relegation.

Moreover, the report states the deal being worked on would be a ‘zero-cost transfer’ though a percentage of any future sale would be paid to the Catalan giants.

A deal could be ‘closed’ in the next few days, so fans will be keeping a keen eye out for developments.

An intriguing target…

At 25, Manaj is yet to make his senior debut for Barcelona. He made the step up to the senior side after netting 16 goals in 31 games for their B team but he spent last season on loan in Serie A with Spezia, netting five goals in 30 games.

Although it isn’t the most eye-catching record, he could prove to be a shrewd addition for Watford.

He has experience of playing at a high level and is a 30-time Albania international. With time on his side in his career, Vicarage Road could be a good place for Manaj to maximise his potential under the coaching of new boss Edwards.