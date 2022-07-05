True cost of Sheffield United’s nearing deal for Blackburn Rovers target revealed

Sheffield United‘s proposed deal for Malmo centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic could end up costing the Blades £4m, a report from The Star has revealed.

Sheffield United are in the market for defensive additions this summer. One man who has been heavily linked with a Bramall Lane switch is Bosnian defender Ahmedhodzic, with Blackburn Rovers also in the chase.

However, the move has progressed and it’s Paul Heckingbottom’s side who seem to be leading the chase.

Now, a report from The Star has detailed exactly how much a proposed transfer would cost the Championship side this summer.

It is claimed that Sheffield United would pay a fee of £3m up front to Malmo for Ahmedhodzic, though an extra £1m would be due if the Blades are able to win promotion back to the Premier League, taking the total deal to a potential £4m.

A mark of his pedigree…

Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers aren’t the only sides to have been linked with Ahmedhodzic either.

Italian giants AC Milan and 2020/21 Ligue 1 champions LOSC Lille were also mentioned as potential suitors last week. Interest from such prestigious clubs playing at a high level shows just the type of player Sheffield United are hoping to recruit, something fans will love to see ahead of the new season.

Ahmedhodzic has experience of playing on the international stage at the Champions League, so would certainly be an eye-catching deal for the Blades if they can secure a deal.

At £4m, his signature may not come cheap, but it could well prove to be a deal the club look back on in years to come as one of their finer signings.