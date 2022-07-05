‘That ship might have sailed’ – Bruce shuts down West Brom transfer speculation regarding 28-year-old

Steve Bruce has ruled out a return for former West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu, in a recent interview with Express and Star.

Yokuslu, 28, spent last season with Celta Vigo and Getafe, playing 19 times in La Liga.

The defensive midfielder’s contract with Celta Vigo expired however, leaving him without a club as the new season draws closer.

Yokuslu spent a year with West Brom in the Premier League, featuring 16 times in the top flight of English football.

In a recent interview with Baggies boss Bruce, he admits a return to the club is unlikely for the Turkish international as Baggies fans speculate over a possible return online.

“He was a very good player, he didn’t play a lot last year – if I’m being brutally honest I think that ship might have sailed.”

Bruce is currently preparing for his first full season in charge of West Brom after he guided them to a 10th-place finish last time out.

Moving in the right direction?

West Brom have made three additions to their squad in Jayson Molumby, Jed Wallace and John Swift and given the expectations they have next season it will be hoped there are more to come.

Bruce has experience in this position. He has a history of earning promotion with sides and West Brom fans will be hopeful he can replicate it this season at the Hawthorns.

Yokuslu could’ve definitely done well in the second tier. But, it appears either that position isn’t Bruce’s focus right now, or his attention is on another potential target.

The Championship is only getting harder and there are more teams than ever in with a chance of promotion in the 2022/23 season.

The Baggies will need to start on the front foot and build momentum early on. Their opening day against Middlesbrough is drawing closer and their fans will be hoping their club have done enough to get over the line come the end of the month.