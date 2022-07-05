Stoke City ace dealt another injury blow

Stoke City midfielder Nick Powell could start the season on the sidelines yet again, reports Stoke Sentinel.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has picked up a knee injury which means he will miss the Potters’ pre-season trip to Ireland.

Last season he was limited to only 18 appearances due to two quad injuries and a fractured leg. Despite lacking game-time, he managed to pick up six goals and assist two more in the Championship.

And his contributions didn’t go unnoticed. He extended his Stoke City contract earlier this summer fans would’ve been hoping a full pre-season meant he could recreate his form from the 2020/21 campaign.

The Potters’ injury issues don’t stop there with Harry Souttar’s return delayed slightly.

The full extent of Powell’s injury is not know just yet, and assistant manager Dean Holden confirmed this, saying:

“There’s no real timeframe on that just yet.”

Stoke City have made a proactive start to the summer transfer window with the arrivals so far including Aden Flint and Josh Laurent aiding their chances next season. However, losing Powell long-term again could impact how well they start next season, especially if they don’t bring in a replacement.

How to move forward

Even though Stoke City fans will be eagerly awaiting good news, in many ways the injury comes at a decent time. If the knee injury turns out to be serious, the Potters’ recruitment team have plenty of time to find a suitable replacement to bring in before the start of the season.

Michael O’Neill might take this chance to add some competition to his squad with the arrival of another attacking-minded midfielder. And with his squad finishing 14th last time out, some more fresh faces certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

When Powell is fit and raring to go he is unplayable and Stoke City find themselves with one of the best midfielders in the division in their ranks. But there is no escaping Powell’s disappearance leaves a gap in the matchday squad.

Looking forward, Powell has just over three weeks to get fit before the start of the season. And whilst many fans are being pessimistic about his chances, they can only hope it’s more of a precaution until more details emerge.