Steve Bruce makes West Brom transfer admission regarding possible move for Premier League man

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has failed to rule out a possible move for Brighton defender Matt Clarke after his strong loan spell at The Hawthorns.

West Brom recruited Clarke on loan from Premier League side Brighton last summer, and although injury slowed his start, the centre-back went on to become an important figure at The Hawthorns.

The 25-year-old played 33 times for the Baggies across all competitions in his third loan spell away from the AMEX Stadium.

Clarke is yet to make his debut for the Seagulls despite signing three years ago now and he has entered the final 12 months of his contract with the club.

His strong performances on loan with the Baggies led to calls for a summer reunion. Now, manager Bruce has left the door open to a possible return for the Barham-born ace.

Speaking with Birmingham Live, he’s what he had to say:

“We’ve got to be respectful to Brighton and what they want.

“They indicated that they wanted to see him in pre-season, to decide on what they wanted to do. We’re all spinning the plates.

“We’ve got to respect Brighton to see what they want. They’re only just back. We’ll see. I’m not ruling that out.”

A future with Brighton?

Judging by what Bruce has said, it seems Graham Potter and co are keen to see what Clarke has to offer before deciding on what the plan is for the former Portsmouth and Ipswich Town man ahead of the new season.

He has impressed in the Championship in spells with both West Brom and Derby County and he still looks like a defender whose best football is ahead of him.

However, at 25, it may be the right time for Clarke to settle down with a club and play consistent first-team football rather than heading out on loan. Be it at Brighton or with another club, that could be best for the centre-back’s development moving forward.

It remains to be seen what Brighton decide to do with Clarke, but Bruce has left the door open to a West Brom return.