Sheffield United join QPR, Birmingham City in eyeing Premier League forward

Sheffield United have enquired about a possible loan move for Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts, it has been reported.

Leeds United man Roberts has already drawn interest from the Championship ahead of the new campaign.

A report from the Daily Mail listed QPR, Birmingham City and Hull City as three of the sides interested in the Welshman earlier this month. Now, as per Darren Witcoop, Sheffield United are the latest to show an interest.

Witcoop has said on Twitter that the Blades have enquired about the possibility of taking the 23-year-old on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he adds that it is the earlier mentioned QPR and Hull City that are at the front of the chasing pack.

QPR and Hull are leading the race to sign Leeds forward Tyler Roberts on loan. Sheffield United have also enquired about taking the Wales international for the season #QPR #hullcity #sufc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 5, 2022

The interest in Roberts comes after a season that yielded only one goal and one assist in 26 outings for Leeds United. He found regular game time under Marcelo Bielsa but his appearances have tailed off in 2022, dropping out of the starting XI before picking up a thigh injury that saw his season end in March.

A smart target?

Roberts’ attacking versatility and experience of Championship football could make him a useful player for any side looking to fight for promotion. He can play anywhere across the front three or in behind the number nine.

However, there will surely be concerns about his goalscoring record. Roberts has only netted nine goals in 108 Leeds United appearances, also chipping in with 10 assists.

He has plenty of time to improve his goalscoring ability and maximise his potential though, and a season in the Championship could be ideal for his development and confidence.