Report shares Tom Lawrence update which might be a boost for Sheffield United as Blades line up released Derby County skipper

Sheffield United target Tom Lawrence did not report back for Derby County training last week, says DerbyshireLive.

Lawrence is the subject of transfer interest after officially seeing his Derby County contract expire last week.

The Welshman has been linked with a number of clubs but it seems like Sheffield United are the most keen side at this point.

Yesterday, a report from The Star revealed that Sheffield United are set to invite Lawrence in for talks over a potential free transfer, and that Lawrence was in training with the Rams as he readies for his next move.

But a contrasting report from DerbyshireLive has revealed that Lawrence hasn’t actually returned for pre-season training with Derby County, as he ‘contemplates his next move’.

The Blades made their first signing of the summer yesterday by bringing in Tommy Doyle on loan from Manchester City.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are rapidly running out of time to bolster their side ahead of what will be another tough season in the second tier, but Lawrence could become something of a marquee signing for the club.

In-demand…

Lawrence was one of the best attacking midfielders in the Championship last season, scoring 11 times and assisting five for the Rams who lacked much attacking prowess last time round.

Expect Lawrence to have a number of suitors that we haven’t heard of yet. A move to Sheffield United though could be an attractive outcome for the Welshman, who would surely slot right into Heckingbottom’s starting line up should he join.

Sheffield United definitely need some new blood this summer and a player like Lawrence, who’s got bags of Championship quality and who is coming into his prime years, would be a really strong signing.

The Blades open their 2022/23 Championship campaign with a trip to Watford on August 1st.