Predicting the outcome of QPR’s first 5 Championship fixtures as the R’s start away at Blackburn Rovers

The start of QPR’s 2022/23 Championship campaign is just around the corner, as fans gear up for a new era under Michael Beale.

The next Championship season looks set to be one of the most competitive ones in history with a number of teams looking set for really strong showings in the second tier.

And there’s a number of teams going into the new season under new managers, with QPR being one of them.

Beale succeeds Mark Warburton as QPR boss and fans are quietly optimistic for the future, but how will the former Aston Villa coach fare in his early days at the helm?

Here we look at QPR’s first five Championship games of the 2022/23 campaign and try to predict the outcome of each…

Blackburn Rovers (A)

Blackburn Rovers are another team going into the new season under new management. Jon Dahl Tomasson is the main in charge at Ewood Park, but his side are yet to really make any movements in the transfer window.

And Rovers have already lost a lot of their best players from last season too, so this opener could be a winnable one for Beale, albeit away at a tough venue in Ewood Park.

Nerves might be rife in Beale’s first game as manager, and the same could perhaps be said of Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers opener, so a draw might be a decent result here.

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 QPR

Middlesbrough (H)

Middlesbrough look like early contenders for a top-six spot next season. Chris Wilder has brought in some decent names so far, including Darragh Lenihan from Blackburn and Ryan Giles on loan from Wolves.

And their pending sale of Djed Spence to Spurs could yet see them spend some money between now and the time they face QPR in August, which could make them even more of a problem for the R’s.

It’s difficult to see how this one will pan out, but it could be another score draw if QPR had a good day out.

Score prediction: QPR 1-1 Middlesbrough

Sunderland (A)

The Stadium of Light is a fairly happy hunting ground for QPR. They haven’t lost there since 2012 but they also haven’t played there since 2017, and with Alex Neil boasting a new-look side, it’s certainly going to be difficult for the R’s.

As things stand, Sunderland haven’t done much in the transfer window but that could of course change between now and next month.

If QPR can show their Championship quality in this game though, it could make for their first win of the Beale era.

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-1 QPR

Blackpool (H)

The visit of Blackpool marks the first of two potentially winnable home games for QPR in the space of four days. Blackpool are another side who go into this campaign under new management, and another side who are yet to make any major signings so far this summer.

Michael Appleton is the man in charge now. He was an underwhelming appointment at first but Blackpool fans are quickly getting behind their new manager.

For QPR and Beale though, this should be seen as a must-win home game, especially if the R’s go winless in their first three.

Score prediction: QPR 2-1 Blackpool

Rotherham (H)

Newly-promoted Rotherham United head to west London the same week that Blackpool do. Again, it’s a game that Beale has perhaps already identified as a must-win, but the Millers are tricky customers.

They’ve made a couple of decent signings so far this summer and they also look a much more formidable outfit this time round than in previous Championship campaigns.

But QPR should already have too much Championship quality for Rotherham United, and so Beale will be hoping for nothing less than a win here.

Score prediction: QPR 2-0 Rotherham United