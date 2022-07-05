Predicting the outcome of Huddersfield Town’s first 5 Championship fixtures as the Terriers start with Burnley at home

The start of the 2022/23 season edges closer everyday, as Carlos Corberan enters his third season as Huddersfield Town boss.

The upcoming Championship campaign looks set to be a competitive one as clubs like Burnley and Sunderland aim to make good accounts of themselves on their returns to the second tier.

The Terriers will surely be aiming to improve upon last season’s shortcomings, narrowly missing out on promotion back to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

With Huddersfield Town surely aiming to compete for a play-off spot, will Corberan meet these expectations as he enters his third season as head coach?

Here we look at Huddersfield Town’s first five Championship games of the 2022/23 campaign and try to predict the outcome of each…

Burnley (H)

The upcoming campaign could prove to be an unpredictable one for Burnley as they enter a new era with Vincent Kompany in charge. The former Manchester City star undoubtedly has big shoes to fill, taking over from Sean Dyche who turned the Clarets into a consistent Premier League club.

Having already lost big hitters such as James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, the Lancashire club have a number of players lacking in Championship experience.

Corberan’s side may have the upper hand in this regard, maintaining a squad full of players that have proven themselves to be consistent second tier performers. With home advantage also in their favour, the Terriers could easily come away with a decent result from this one.

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Burnley

Birmingham City (A)

After narrowly missing out on relegation last season, the Blues could be in for a similar year having already lost head coach Lee Bowyer and key players such as Jeremie Bela and Kristian Pedersen.

With no real transfer activity so far, the Midlands club look unlikely to bring in any big hitters to improve upon last season’s disappointing performances. Birmingham City go into the new season with John Eustace as their new manager and a new style of play might take some getting used to.

Despite being away from home, Corberan’s style of football could overwhelm a Birmingham City side that could once again struggle in the league.

Score prediction: Birmingham City 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Stoke City (H)

The signings of Josh Laurent and Aden Flint have already bolstering a Potters side surely vying to improve upon last season’s underwhelming performances.

The Staffordshire side look set to have a bright future ahead of them with a number of promising young talents such as D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Josh Tymon impressing with their performances last season.

Both sides have a mixture of experienced Championship talent and young prospects, causing this match to possibly end in a draw due to how closely both sides are matched.

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Stoke City

Norwich City (A)

Dean Smith’s side look like early contenders to be in amongst the mix to compete for a top-six spot next season. The signing of Isaac Hayden on loan from Newcastle United is a smart bit of business as the midfielder becomes joins a plethora of top Championship talent.

However, the Canaries may need to make a couple of more signings to further bolster their chances of returning to the Premier League the first time of asking.

The Terriers may have their work cut out for them at Carrow Road, coming up against a side that have recently had Premier League experience.

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Coventry City (A)

The Sky Blues will undoubtedly be aiming to build upon the successes of their previous campaign, possibly competing for a play-off spot. The signing of playmaker Kasey Palmer has added strength and depth to Coventry City’s attack despite already impressing in the final third last season.

The Sky Blues may need to bring in a couple more fresh faces to back up Coventry City’s chances of a top-half finish.

Huddersfield Town could possibly have the cutting edge but still need to be cautious of the problems that Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare could cause.

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Huddersfield Town