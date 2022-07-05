Predicting the outcome of Coventry City’s first 5 Championship fixtures as the Sky Blues start away at Sunderland

The start of the 2022/23 Championship season is just around the corner and Coventry City enter their third consecutive campaign in the second tier.

After finishing in a mid-table position last term, the Sky Blues proved themselves to be a formidable attacking side that have quickly become accustomed to second division football.

Mark Robins has completely rejuvenated the West Midlands club, taking Coventry City from League Two all the way to the Championship since he was appointed in 2017.

Robins has discovered a number of hidden talents, turning Viktor Gyokeres and Callum O’Hare into top Championship players, with hopes high ahead of the next campaign.

Here we look at Coventry City’s first five fixtures in their 2022/23 Championship campaign and try to predict the outcome of each…

Sunderland (A)

After beating Wycombe Wanderers in a nail-biting League One play-off final, the Black Cats have returned to the second division after spending four seasons in the third tier.

Sunderland are yet to do any real business in the summer transfer window but that could easily change between now and the start of the season with Daniel Ballard possibly becoming an important player for them.

The Wearsiders may have their work cut out for them, facing a Coventry City side with a number of big hitters that have proven themselves to be a threat in the final third.

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Sunderland

Rotherham United (H)

Paul Warne has successfully returned his side to the Championship at the first time of asking, finishing 2nd after beating Gillingham 2-0 on the last day of the season.

It could be an unpredictable campaign for the Millers who have already lost talisman Michael Smith and are yet to bring in a suitable replacement.

With a lack of cutting edge in the final third, Rotherham United may struggle in their first away trip of the season.

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Rotherham United

Millwall (A)

The Lions had a relatively successful term last time out, finishing just outside the play-offs with the help of talents such as Jed Wallace and Ballard.

However, with Wallace now plying his craft for West Brom and Ballard joining Sunderland on a permanent deal, Millwall are yet to bring in any big name who could immediately fill the boots of these key performers.

The Lions are defensively solid which could counter Coventry City’s attacking style of play well, making for a potential draw.

Score prediction: Millwall 0-0 Coventry City

Wigan Athletic (H)

Leam Richardson’s Latics return to the second division after an impressive League One campaign that saw them finish top of the league.

It has been a relatively uneventful transfer window so far for Wigan Athletic who are yet to bring in any players that could bolster their squad ahead of what could be a challenging campaign.

The Latics may be overwhelmed by the creativity that players such as O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer bring to the Coventry City squad.

Score Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Huddersfield Town (H)

After a successful campaign that saw the Terriers narrowly miss out on promotion to the Premier League, Corberan’s side will surely be aiming to once again compete for a place in the top six.

The Yorkshire club are yet to do much business in the transfer window, with former Cheltenham Town captain Will Boyle being the only confirmed signing so far.

It could be a tightly fought contest with two evenly matched Championship clubs that could both be competing for a play-off position.

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-2 Huddersfield Town