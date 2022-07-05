Predicting the outcome of Burnley’s first 5 Championship fixtures as the Clarets start away at Huddersfield Town

The start of the 2022/23 season is around the corner and Burnley will be determined to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The new Championship season looks set to be as competitive as it’s ever been. The six additions from the Premier League and League One means there are multiple contenders for every spot this season.

One team determined to enjoy a strong campaign will be recently relegated Burnley.

With Vincent Kompany now at the helm, the Clarets will be hoping to bounce straight back to the Premier League, but how will the early days of his reign pan out?

Here we look at Burnley’s opening five Championship games and try to predict the outcome of each…

Huddersfield Town (A)

The Terriers finished 3rd last time out and they’ll also be hoping to be seen as promotion contenders again this season. Kompany’s side will be determined to get off to a good start, but Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town will present a tough test..

Burnley have already made some quality additions in Scott Twine and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and they now have just over three weeks to prepare for the opening day against Huddersfield Town.

The tension will be palpable but it’s crucial Burnley start how they mean to go on and that just might edge it for them in this one.

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Burnley

Luton Town (H)

Luton Town exceeded everyone’s expectations last season. No one expected a play-off campaign, but it certainly sets expectations high for the upcoming season.

The Hatters have added some fresh faces to their squad including the likes of Matt Macey and Cauley Woodrow, two players Nathan Jones will hope helps them maintain their upward trajectory. However, it’s going to be extremely difficult to replicate the form of last year and with this being Burnley’s first Turf Moor game of the season, Kompany and co will fancy their chances.

Score prediction: Burnley 3-0 Luton Town

Watford (A)

After both dropping out of the Premier League, Watford and Burnley will be hoping to battle it out for promotion in the new season.

The pair played out a 0-0 draw in February before the Clarets took all three points from the clash at Vicarage Road in April.

The Hornets are yet to really kickstart their summer business, with Vaokun Bayo the only confirmed signing. New boss Rob Edwards will have more time to make his mark on the squad before the visit of Burnley though, and it will be hoped more new signings have arrived.

However, looking at the current squads, Burnley may have the edge.

Score prediction: Watford 0-1 Burnley

Hull City (H)

The Tigers finished 19th last season and their fans will be expecting large improvements across the board this time around.

Their transfer business has been proactive and their signings of Tobias Figueiredo, Ozan Tufan and Nathan Baxter look promising.

Shota Arveladze will be determined to lift Hull City up the Championship table and getting a result against a tough team like Burnley could be a statement of intent, so they could snatch a point.

Score prediction: Burnley 1-1 Hull City

Blackpool (H)

Blackpool enjoyed a solid first campaign back in the second tier.

Neil Critchley was able to manage his squad into a position where they went from relegation candidates to being the most successful of the newly promoted sides.

However, the Seasiders’ pre-season has been a bit shaky. They lost Critchley as he opted for a number two role at Aston Villa and they now have Michael Appleton at the helm.

Burnley will certainly be the favourites for this one, especially considering Blackpool have made no first-team additions to their squad so far this summer.

Score prediction: Burnley 3-0 Blackpool