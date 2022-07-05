Portsmouth’s position on potential swoop for midfield ace revealed

Portsmouth are not interested in signing attacking midfielder Jack Payne, a report from The News has clarified.

Portsmouth have recruited two new players this summer, with midfielder Marlon Pack arriving on a free transfer after his departure from Cardiff City and promising talent Zak Swanson signing from Arsenal.

Danny Cowley is keen to add more signings though, and one that has been linked with Pompey recently is out of contract man Payne.

However, The News has now moved to clarify Portsmouth‘s position on a possible move for the attacking midfielder.

It is said that Payne is not a player on the League One club’s radar this summer. Cowley previously spent time managing the 27-year-old during his time in charge of Lincoln City, but it seems a reunion is not on the cards ahead of the new campaign.

D3D4 Football’s report also claimed Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic are interested in Payne, though it remains to be seen if those rumours materialise into anything further or if they meet the same fate as the Portsmouth link.

Kicking on…

Although the Payne link has now been rubbished, Pompey’s swoop for Swanson is a promising development in their recruitment drive.

There’s no doubt that more additions are needed, especially at the top of the pitch, but it will be hoped that some more new faces can follow the young defender through the door before the new season kicks off.

Pompey are currently on a pre-season training trip to Spain as they prepare for the new campaign where new boy Swanson has now arrived, but Payne will not be heading out any time soon.