Portsmouth make decision on trialist recently let go by Middlesbrough

“We enjoyed having Rumarn and Levi with us, but I don’t think we will be taking that any further at this point,” he said.

“Certainly with both players I was really impressed with their attitude and their application. I thought both had real athletic profiles, are good young players, and we enjoyed having them with us. “Hopefully, it will set them up to have successful seasons.”

Burrell only played one game for the Middlesbrough first-team after signing from Grimsby Town in 2019.

He endured loan spells at Bradford City in League Two and at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Championship, helping the latter to promotion in the process. Most of his game time came for Boro’s U23s though, for whom he netted 14 goals in 32 games.

A missed opportunity for Burrell…

Now aged 21, the versatile forward will be determined to find regular first-team football after his Middlesbrough release. Portsmouth would have been a step up for Burrell with them competing in League One.

It would have been a good move for the forward given the level Pompey play at, but he will have to bide his time and look for a move elsewhere.

He can play anywhere across the front three and his pace and trickery could be an attractive prospect for potential suitors this summer.

Cowley failed to see anything worth taking a punt on with Burrell and will need to keep looking for more new recruits amid their shortage of options at the top of the pitch.