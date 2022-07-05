Norwich City man who is ‘available’ this summer attracting interest from elsewhere, reveals manager

Norwich City winger Josh Martin is ‘available’ and attracting interest from elsewhere, Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has revealed.

Doncaster Rovers recruited Martin on loan in January, giving him the chance to play regular football away from Carrow Road.

He got just that at the Keepmoat Stadium and made a good impression in the process, chipping in with four goals and three assists despite their relegation from League One. His performances prompted Rovers boss McSheffrey to say he’d ‘love’ Martin back for the new season, though he admitted a deal was unlikely at the time.

Now, McSheffrey has provided the latest on the winger’s situation.

Speaking with the Doncaster Free Press, the 39-year-old revealed the Norwich City man is ‘available’ this summer and failed to rule out a reunuon. He also said that other clubs are ‘interested’ having been quizzed on the 20-year-old by other managers.

“Never say never,” McSheffrey said when asked about a summer deal.

“I know he’s available. Norwich want a fee.