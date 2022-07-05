Norwich City man who is ‘available’ this summer attracting interest from elsewhere, reveals manager

Norwich City winger Josh Martin is ‘available’ and attracting interest from elsewhere, Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has revealed.
Doncaster Rovers recruited Martin on loan in January, giving him the chance to play regular football away from Carrow Road.
He got just that at the Keepmoat Stadium and made a good impression in the process, chipping in with four goals and three assists despite their relegation from League One. His performances prompted Rovers boss McSheffrey to say he’d ‘love’ Martin back for the new season, though he admitted a deal was unlikely at the time.
Now, McSheffrey has provided the latest on the winger’s situation.
Speaking with the Doncaster Free Press, the 39-year-old revealed the Norwich City man is ‘available’ this summer and failed to rule out a reunuon. He also said that other clubs are ‘interested’ having been quizzed on the 20-year-old by other managers.
“Never say never,” McSheffrey said when asked about a summer deal.
“I know he’s available. Norwich want a fee.
“There are clubs interested in him; I’ve had a couple of calls from managers asking what his character’s like, his qualities and whether he’d be good value to their squad.”
A fresh start awaits?
Martin is now entering the final 12 months of his contract with Norwich City, so moving him on this summer would allow the club to receive a fee for his services rather than letting him go for nothing next summer.
He has 16 first-team appearances to his name for the Canaries and has spent two spells out on loan, so regular senior game time is needed.
The former Arsenal academy talent’s form for Doncaster Rovers shows he can certainly cut it at League One level and at his age, he has time on his side in his bid to forge a successful career in the game. It would be interesting to see just who is keen on Martin, as he could prove to be a smart pick-up for a League One side or a team lower down in the Championship.