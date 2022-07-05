MK Dons want Bristol City man on loan

MK Dons are keen to sign Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary on loan, a report from Bristol Live has revealed.

Bristol City man O’Leary may well be surplus to requirements ahead of the new season. Dan Bentley was the number one for much of last season and it is said that Stefan Bajic is closing in on a move to Ashton Gate.

That would likely leave the Irishman as third choice, so a temporary move may be best if he wants more game time.

Now, amid the rumours of a nearing move Bajic, loan interest has emerged in O’Leary.

Bristol Live states that League One side MK Dons are interested in signing the 25-year-old goalkeeper as they look to find a new number one. Andy Fisher was their go-to man in goal before he left to join Russell Martin and Swansea City and loan man Jamie Cumming has since returned to parent club Chelsea.

That leaves the Dons in need of a shot-stopper, with O’Leary lined up as an option.

O’Leary’s situation…

As said before, a temporary move away from Ashton Gate could be best if O’Leary is left as third choice.

In the long-term though, the Robins academy graduate is now in the final year of his current contract with the club. The option of a further 12 months is included, potentially keeping him tied down until 2024.

Despite the extension option, there may come a time over the next season or so where either O’Leary or Bristol City have to make a decision for the future. At 25, O’Leary is at an age where consistent game time will likely be a priority. Another loan exit this summer would resolve that desire for now, but in the long run, a decision may have to be made over his long-term future.