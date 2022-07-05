Millwall and Cardiff City battling to sign promising League Two man

Goodliffe, 23, spent time with both Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves as a youngster.

He’s been with Sutton United for the past three seasons though, where he’s featured 117 times in all competitions.

Goodliffe is a key player for the club and helped them to promotion to the Football League in 2021 and then to an impressive 8th place finish in League Two last time round.

But Football Insider now say that Championship duo Millwall and Cardiff City are keen on signing Goodliffe this summer.

The report says that both sides are hoping to ‘bolster their centre-back options’ this summer, and that Goodliffe ‘fits the bill’.

A real prospect…

Cardiff City have had a particularly strong start to this summer’s transfer window. Steve Morison has brought in a host of new players, mostly free agents, with a couple of youngsters arriving in Ollie Tanner and Vontae Daley-Campbell.

Millwall have also had a decent summer so far with Zian Flemming being their marquee signing.

Both clubs then look to be keen on adding some talented youngsters to their ranks and Goodliffe is exactly that.

Having played as much football as he has over the past three years, Goodliffe has a really good starting point for a 23-year-old footballer and he might now fancy a new challenge.

A move to the Championship might not see him playing week-in week-out. But he could steadily work his way into starting contention and then start to really progress as a player.

He’d certainly be an exciting signing but with Cardiff and Millwall interested, it could drive Sutton United’s asking price up.