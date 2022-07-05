Middlesbrough eyeing up Everton starlet

Middlesbrough are interested in Everton striker Ellis Simms as Chris Wilder looks to bolster his attacking ranks, according to The Express.

Middlesbrough saw three of their five strikers return to their parent clubs after their loans expired and so will need some fresh options at the top of the pitch.

One new name added to their shortlist is Everton’s Simms, who is to be assessed by Toffees boss Frank Lampard before a decision is made on his immediate future.

In 21 appearances in Scotland while on loan with Hearts, he scored seven goals and registered one assist. Hearts would love to keep the striker beyond this summer according to the report, but they do face competition from Boro and Rangers, with the latter eyeing a permanent deal.

He has played once in the Everton first-team, starting in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League in December. However, he has been a regular fixture in the Toffees’ youth setup, scoring 41 goals in 43 games for the U18s, and 17 in 39 for the U23s.

A solid addition for Middlesbrough

At present, going into next season Boro have Duncan Watmore, Josh Coburn, Chuba Akpom and Uche Ikpeazu at their disposal up front. However, the latter two forwards are reportedly expected to be moved on in the coming weeks.

Therefore, the Teessiders are desperate for a new striker or two and Simms fits the bill of how Wilder wants to play.

He is quick off the mark and strong, meaning he can hold up the ball well when required. His goalscoring record at youth level speaks for itself but he also proved he can do it at senior level in his loan spell at Hearts. Boro have identified a good player in Simms and he would be a solid addition if they can get the deal over the line.