Leeds United defender eyed up by Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town are interested in Leeds United defender Leif Davis, a report from the East Anglian Daily Times has said.

Davis, 22, spent last season on loan in the Championship with Bournemouth, picking up some more senior experience away from parent club Leeds United.

He featured 12 times in the league for the Cherries last season, assisting one goal from defence.

Now, the East Anglian Daily Times is reporting that Ipswich Town are showing a strong interest in the 22-year-old, enquiring about his availability ahead of the new season.

The Newcastle-born player has featured in nine league games for Leeds United across both the Premier League and Championship, taking him to 14 senior appearances for the club.

Davis struggled for consistency last season and despite Scott Parker seeing progress in his performances, the Cherries opted against exercising a buy clause from Leeds United.

An eye-catching target…

Although his time on the pitch was limited, last season was Davis’ first campaign properly surrounded by first-team football, which will hopefully have aided his development.

Despite his limited action, his promise is clear to see. He has shown glimpses of what he is capable of with Leeds United and if a move was to materialise, he could prove to be an important player for Kieran McKenna’s side.

Ipswich Town finished 11th last season, and they’ll be hoping to mount a promotion push this time around, but they will need a strong summer of recruitment first.

McKenna has already brought in solid additions with the likes of Freddie Ladapo, Dominic Ball, Greg Leigh and Tyrece John-Jules arriving.

Adding Davis to their defence to enhance competition for a starting spot at left-back will only strengthen their defensive ranks too as they strive to build a squad capable of winning promotion.