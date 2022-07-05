Latest Swansea City news: Wolves linked with Swans goalkeeper, midfield target revealed + more

Swansea City have only a few weeks before their 2022/23 season opener away at Rotherham United.

Russell Martin’s side face another tough season in the Championship. Swansea City finished in 15th last time round and have since added the likes of Harry Darling to their ranks.

But the the rest of this summer’s transfer window might be more focused on keeping players at the club, with Flynn Downes the man in-demand right now.

WalesOnline revealed last week that a number of clubs were keen on the 23-year-old including Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves.

Since, it’s been claimed that Palace are set to sign the midfielder. But Leicester City have recently been added to the list of Downes’ suitors and so the Foxes could yet offer some late competition for the signing.

Also on the Downes situation, Alex Crook has claimed that the Swans want £12million for the midfielder.

Another Swansea City player being linked with a move away is Steven Benda.

The German shot-stopper has been linked with a surprise move to either Brighton or Wolves, who want Benda has their new no.2 going into the new campaign.

Lastly, one name who is being linked with a move to Swansea City rather than away from, is Tim Iroegbunam.

The Aston Villa and England U19 midfielder is being tipped to leave Villa Park on loan this summer, with the Swans being one of a number of second tier sides said to be interested.

This summer’s transfer window could go one of two ways for Martin and his Swans side.

Losing Downes would be a huge blow, especially with the new season closing in. But if they can get a sale done soon and use the money to bolster the side in other areas, then it could turn out to be a decent summer for the Welsh club.