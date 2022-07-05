Kompany reveals what he thinks new Burnley man Scott Twine needs to improve ahead of next season

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says new signing Scott Twine ‘needs to adapt to the physicality’ of the Championship.
Twine became Kompany’s first signing as Burnley manager last month.
Last season’s League One Player of the Year left MK Dons for Turf Moor in a £4million deal and marked the start of a busy June for the Clarets.
Luke McNally followed soon after, with CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have since joined from Manchester City as well.
But Twine is the marquee signing here, and speaking to Burnley Express about the 22-year-old:
“It starts with the attitude, mentality and work-rate, and he is a talented young player.
“He is really intelligent, plays in between the lines and also runs in behind. In the box he is lethal, but we are giving him time. He needs to adapt to the physicality that we will face.
“But we are happy to have him in the building and look forward to see him grow to his maximum level.”
Twine scored 20 goals in League One last season, managing 13 assists as well.
He’s a really technically gifted player and that should hold him in good stead ahead of his step up to the Championship, but Kompany may be fearful of Twine not being able to match the competition in a physical capacity.
Long-haul season…
Not only is the Championship more fast-paced than League One, and the players more physical than in League One, but it’s also a really long season.
There’s 46 league fixtures to play out and then cup competitions on top of that. Twine played in 47 league fixtures for MK Dons last season, including their play-off fixtures, but whether he can play that much in a Championship season remains to be seen.
He’s certainly an exciting signing and someone who the Clarets could look to build a team around for the Kompany era.
Burnley open their 2022/23 campaign with a trip to Huddersfield Town on July 29th.