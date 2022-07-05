Kompany reveals what he thinks new Burnley man Scott Twine needs to improve ahead of next season

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says new signing Scott Twine ‘needs to adapt to the physicality’ of the Championship.

Twine became Kompany’s first signing as Burnley manager last month.

Last season’s League One Player of the Year left MK Dons for Turf Moor in a £4million deal and marked the start of a busy June for the Clarets.

Luke McNally followed soon after, with CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have since joined from Manchester City as well.

But Twine is the marquee signing here, and speaking to Burnley Express about the 22-year-old:

“It starts with the attitude, mentality and work-rate, and he is a talented young player.

“He is really intelligent, plays in between the lines and also runs in behind. In the box he is lethal, but we are giving him time. He needs to adapt to the physicality that we will face.