Hull City weighing up move for free agent attacker

According to Hull Live, Shota Arveladze’s Hull City are inching closer to the signing of Colombian international striker Oscar Estupiñán.

Hull City finished a lowly 19th in the Sky Bet Championship table after last season’s inconsistent campaign.

The Tigers are looking to rebuild and it appears that the recently released Estupiñán is a part of that.

And now, Hull Live’s Barry Cooper writes that the East Yorkshire side hopes to tie up a deal within the next 48 hours.

Estupiñán is a free agent after leaving Portuguese top-tier side Vitoria Guimaraes after five years with the club.

Cooper’s report for Hull Live says that “the Tigers have been working on a deal” and that they “hope to tie up a deal” within the next 48 hours.

Estupiñán’s record last season – 15 goals in 28 games for Guimaeres – saw him earn a call-up for Los Cafeteros. He featured in a 1-0 friendly win over Saudia Arabia.

Now it appears that the 25-year-old is set to swap the warmer climes of Portuguese football for a rather different experience. This will come if he signs on at the MKM Stadium.

Thoughts?

One thing is for certain, Hull City definitely needed to make some changes from last season.

The Tigers look to have bared their claws already, with three players – Ozan Tufan, Toby Figueiredo and Nathan Baxter – already all signed up.

Now Hull Live’s Barry Cooper is saying that Oscar Estupiñán is next to arrive and that the next couple of days will be key.

Estupiñán is a player who knows where the back of the net is. 15 top-tier goals last season bear a testament to that.

These goals were scored last season in Portugal’s top-tier competition, the Liga Nos.

Scoring at that level would tend to indicate that he should be able to do so at Hull City and in the Championship.

It could be an interesting next 48 hours for Hull City fans.