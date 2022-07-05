Hull City recruit promising talent after Burnley release

Hull City have confirmed the addition of young defender Jack Leckie, who signs after his departure from Championship new boys Burnley.

Burnley confirmed upon the climax of the 2021/22 campaign that centre-back Leckie would be among the academy talents heading for pastures new. His deal with the club has since expired, officially leaving him a free agent.

However, it hasn’t taken the Newcastle-born defender long to land himself a new home.

As announced on Tuesday, Burnley’s Championship rivals Hull City have swooped to recruit the 18-year-old.

Leckie will join the Tigers’ U23s side ahead of the new season, putting pen to paper on an initial two-year deal. The option for a further 12 months is also included, potentially keeping him on board until the summer of 2025.

He makes the most after two years in Lancashire with the Clarets. Leckie played 25 times for the Burnley U18s, chipping in with one assist while acting as vice-captain.

The path to the first-team…

There has certainly been a path to the senior side for Hull City’s promising young players in recent years.

Current stars Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves have both become vital figures at the MKM Stadium since emerging from the youth academy. That will surely give new academy recruits like Leckie and those already in the youth ranks the encouragement that they can make a senior breakthrough with the Tigers.

Leckie will be determined to prove he has what it takes to do just that under the tutelage and management of Richard Taylor as the young Hull City side look to continue their development and push for a senior breakthrough over the upcoming campaign.