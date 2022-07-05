Derby County set to beat West Brom to eye-catching deal for 35-cap international

Derby County‘s long-awaited takeover means they can finally start to bring some fresh faces to Pride Park.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith have already arrived after their departures from Sheffield Wednesday, with winger Tom Barkhuizen also making his way to the Rams following the end of his Preston North End contract.

Now, it has been claimed another free agent set to arrive is midfield star Hourihane.

Hourihane has been linked with the Rams ahead of the new season following the expiry of his deal with Premier League side Aston Villa and now, Football Insider has claimed he is undergoing a medical with the club after agreeing to make the move.

It is said that Championship clubs have been beaten to a deal, with West Brom included.

A cut above the rest?

Hourihane would have been a smart signing for any Championship club, so Derby County will be pulling off a real coup if they can finalise the deal for the midfielder.

He played 30 times in Sheffield United‘s bid for promotion last season and has bags of experience at both League One and second-tier level, also playing 31 times in the Premier League.

Hourihane has starred in League One before, netting 23 goals and providing 26 assists in 87 outings in the league. A player of his technical ability could stand out in the division, so the Rams will be determined to put the finishing touches on a deal.

A move for the 35-time Republic of Ireland international could be one of the most eye-catching bits of business the EFL sees this summer.