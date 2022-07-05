Derby County set sights on talented Premier League pair

Derby County are interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion talents Haydon Roberts and Carl Rushworth, The Athletic’s Andy Taylor has reported.

Derby County finally have themselves a new owner, and no time has been wasted in bringing in new recruits ahead of next season.

Joe Wildsmith, Tom Barkhuizen and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have made their way to Pride Park. However, the Rams can’t stop there, and it seems interim boss Liam Rosenior has set his sights on utilising links with former club Brighton to his advantage.

It is claimed by The Athletic’s Taylor that Seagulls starlets Roberts and Rushworth are both wanted on loan by Derby County.

Rosenior will be familiar with both players given that he started out his coaching career in Brighton’s youth ranks, working as assistant manager of the U23s before making the move to become a coach with the Rams.

Two exciting talents…

Roberts and Rushworth both look like players who have exciting futures in the game.

20-year-old Roberts is a left-footed defender who can play as either a centre-back or a left-back. He has also been deployed in defensive midfield before and has played the vast majority of his football in Brighton’s youth academy, though he did spend the 2020/21 season on loan with Rochdale.

Rushworth comes into this season fresh off the back of a strong League Two loan spell with Walsall. The promising goalkeeper managed to keep 13 clean sheets in 46 games for the Saddlers and a move to League One could be the perfect step for him to make in his development.

Both players could prove to be exciting additions for Derby County, so it will be hoped Rosenior can use his links to the Seagulls to tie up deals.