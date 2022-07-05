Derby County increasingly confident of re-signing released player, says reporter

Curtis Davies could finally put pen to paper on a new Derby County deal, says Ryan Conway.

Davies, 37, could be nearing the end of his playing career, but despite this he now seems likely to remain in Derby County’s ranks next season.

The veteran defender has now made well over 100 appearances for the Rams since 2017. Despite his age, Davies featured in every Championship game for Wayne Rooney last season and Rams supporters are desperate to see him sign a new deal.

It seems whilst Rooney has now departed, interim boss Liam Rosenior wants to keep the experienced defender at his disposal.

And a recent tweet from journalist Conway has revealed a deal is edging closer:

Understand that Derby are increasingly confident in securing Curtis Davies. Believed that the two sides aren’t that far apart on a new deal. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) July 4, 2022

Davies won’t only provide a calm and collected head in defence, but he can guide the youngsters who are the future of Derby County.

A much-needed agreement…

The 37-year-old hasn’t found himself playing third-tier football since 2005. He’s spent the rest of his long career playing above this level.

This can only be a good thing as the club push on, hoping for immediate promotion.

Davies may be getting on but he can still provide a worthwhile impact.

The third tier isn’t exactly known for eye-catching football, and as many teams like to attack ‘route one’ style, having a large frame at the back definitely nullifies this threat.

And that is exactly what Davies brings to the table. The former Hull City man stands at 6ft 2in and will be a rock at the back for the Rams this season.

It’s unknown at the moment what formation Rosenior will opt for, but it may be worth considering a three-at-the-back formation which could suit Davies slightly more.