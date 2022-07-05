Defender completes move to new club after West Brom release

West Brom released young defender Zak Delaney at the end of last season and now, his move to Scottish club Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been confirmed.

West Brom made the decision to let go of a host of their young players this summer, with Delaney among them.

The 20-year-old was released alongside first-team players Sam Johnstone, Romaine Sawyers and Andy Carroll. Now though, it has been confirmed that Delaney has found himself a new club ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle have swooped to recruit Delaney on a free transfer, the club have announced on their official website. He joins on a two-year deal subject to international clearance and will bid to make his breakthrough into senior football with the club after his departure from West Brom.

The right time to depart?

Delaney was a regular for West Brom‘s youth sides, playing 37 times for the U18s and another 22 times for the U23s.

However, he leaves without making a first-team appearance for the Baggies, with his only senior game time coming during a loan spell in non-league football with Bath City.

It seems the right decision to have let him go at the end of his contract, freeing him to fight for first-team football elsewhere. Steve Bruce and co will just be hoping that they aren’t left to rue the decision to let go of the promising Irishman after his four years with the club.

The decision will clear a spot in the youth academy for another promising talent to claim though, so fans will be keeping a keen eye out for fresh faces as a new batch of talents bid to impress after a host of summer departures.