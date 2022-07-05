Crystal Palace’s cut price valuation of Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes revealed

Crystal Palace are hoping to sign Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes for just £7million, says Alan Nixon.

Interest in Swansea City man Downes has exploded over the past week.

Crystal Palace, Wolves, Southampton and Leicester City are the teams said to be keen on the Englishman, who only joined Swansea from Ipswich Town last summer.

And there’s been some contrasting reports regarding the Swans’ asking price for Downes – Swansea Independent put it at £6million but Alex Crook reckons it’s as high as £12million.

But Nixon has now revealed that Palace are more keen on Downes than both Wolves and Leicester City, and that the Eagles want to sign Downes for a cut price fee of £7million plus add-ons.

Nixon goes to to write that Downes is ‘expected to leave the Welsh club imminently’.

A blow for the Swans…

Swansea City look set to lose Downes this summer then. It’ll be a real blow to Russell Martin and his side as they gear up for another tough Championship campaign, but they’ll make a steady profit on the player.

Whether or not the club will put the incoming funds from Downes’ sale towards potential new signings remains to be seen.

But Martin will surely want a new name to come in and replace his presence in midfield.

In a team that plays a really attractive and technical game, Downes offered a bit of bite in the middle of the park – he has the technicalities to be a Swansea City player but he also gave the team a bit of steel.

Replacing him will certainly be difficult, but expect the Swans to have one or two potential replacements already in their sights.