Coventry City to battle Championship clubs in chase for Derby County star

Derby County‘s relegation to League One means they may well face a fight to keep prized assets this summer.

A host of the Rams’ squad see their deals run out ahead of the new season but one tied down for another two years is midfielder Sibley. However, it has now been reported by Football Insider that interest is growing from elsewhere.

It is claimed that Championship outfit Coventry City are lining up a bid for the 20-year-old star this summer.

The Sky Blues are not the only second-tier side keen though, with Football Insider’s report citing ‘competing interest’ from other second-tier sides. After finally completing their takeover, the Rams will need to bring in new players but keeping assets like Sibley could be important moving forward, so this could be an interesting saga to keep an eye on over the summer.

One for the present and future…

At only 20, Sibley has already played 77 times for the Rams’ first-team. In the process, he has managed eight goals and four assists.

He made an eye-catching breakthrough in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign but the 2021/22 season was an underwhelming one, with the midfielder falling down the pecking order under Wayne Rooney.

However, he remains an exciting player for the future and he has already proven to be a nuisance in the Championship, so he could be a smart addition for a club like Coventry City that favours signing promising players and developing them into important first-team figures.