Championship club set sights on out of favour Celtic man

Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli is a summer transfer target for Reading, reporter Courtney Friday has said on Twitter.

Reading are in need of a busy summer transfer window, with three players coming in so far. Tom Ince has signed permanently after his loan spell with the Royals, while goalkeepers Dean Bouzanis and Joe Lumley (loan) have also arrived.

However, more new additions are needed, and one reportedly being eyed up is Celtic man Bolingoli.

The earlier mentioned Friday has stated on Twitter that the Royals are ‘keeping tabs’ on the out of favour left-sided ace.

Told Royals have been keeping tabs on former Celtic defender/midfielder Boli Bolingoli – cousin of Chelsea/Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku. Apologies for the initial confusion over the name! #readingfc — Courtney Friday (@cfridayjourno) July 4, 2022

Bolingoli has been with Celtic for three years now but he has failed to live up to expectations. He has managed four assists in 31 outings for the Scottish giants, spending time out on loan with Istanbul Basaksehir and FC Ufa.

The 27-year-old played in only two games last season and has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at Celtic Park.

A problem area…

Reading have a lot of glaring gaps in their squad, and one of them is at left-back.

There are no senior left-backs on the books at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as it stands and Andy Yiadom is the only natural right-back, so he isn’t free to cover on the opposite side either.

If a move for Bolingoli was to materialise, you would think the Royals would want another left-back after that too.

It remains to be seen if they can strike a deal for the Kinshasa-born defender though, but it could be the right time for him to bid farewell to Celtic as he enters the final season of his contract with the club.