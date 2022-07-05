Brighton and Wolves plotting surprise moves for Swansea City outcast

Benda, 23, joined the Swansea City academy in 2017 and would go on to make his debut for the club during the 2020/21 campaign.

The German shot-stopper had a chance to stake his claim for the no.1 spot last season but in five Championship appearances, he couldn’t tempt Russell Martin into handing him regular place in the starting line up.

Instead, Benda was sent out on loan to Peterborough United for the second half of the campaign.

He impressed with Posh, featuring nine times in the Championship and keeping two clean sheets before picking up an injury in March which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Now though, as Benda remains down in the pecking order at Swansea, Football Insider claim that Brighton and Wolves are keen on signing Benda as a back-up goalkeeper for the 2022/23 campaign.

Goalkeeping situation…

Martin brought in Andrew Fisher as the Swans’ new no.1 last season. Remy Mitchell has signed this week but he looks set for a spell in the U23s, so that leaves Benda as Martin’s no.2 choice.

It remains to be seen whether or not the German would entertain a season of sitting on the bench for Swansea, or whether he’ll push for a move away so that he can play regular first-team football.

But with that being said, a move to Brighton or Wolves would see Benda sitting on the bench most of the time too.

It’s a difficult situation for Benda to be in as Swansea won’t want to lose a decent no.2, but Benda meanwhile might not want to be a no.2.

Brighton and Wolves are attractive detonations nevertheless. It all depends on what Benda fancies next season though.