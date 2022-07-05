Bournemouth man set to join League Two outfit after interest from multiple clubs

Northampton Town are set to sign Sam Sherring from Bournemouth on a permanent deal, reporter Will Unwin has said on Twitter.

The 22-year-old defender had interest from across the Football League, with Unwin first reporting interest from the likes of Stevenage, Cambridge United, Tranmere Rovers, Stockport County and National League side Wrexham last month.

But now, a move to League Two seems likely.

The Bournemouth youngster spent last season on loan with the aforementioned Cambridge United, featuring 15 times across all competitions for the U’s.

His performances impressed staff and fans alike at the Abbey, sparking interest in a permanent deal.

However, it has now been claimed that Northampton Town are set to secure a deal despite being joined in the race by Cheltenham Town.

Sam Sherring will be joining Northampton Town after rejecting offers from elsewhere, including League One — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) July 4, 2022

Heading in the right direction…

Given the rival interest in the battle for Sherring, Northampton Town will be pleased to make a statement by snapping up the Bournemouth man permanently this summer.

Despite being only 22, Sherring has experience above the Cobblers’ level. He’s impressed on two League One loan spells now and he will now be determined to crack on and continue his development at Sixfields.

The proposed signing of the Dorchester-born defender can only be a good thing for Northampton Town. Drawing a promising player of his quality will only strengthen their squad ahead of the new season too as they set their sights on another promotion push.

Sherring has spent 14 years at the Cherries but now, he looks set to embark on a new chapter at Sixfields. Jon Brady will be the man tasked with getting the best out of the centre-back should a move go through as hoped.