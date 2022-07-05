Bolton Wanderers set to fail with offer for 23-year-old star, report reveals

Bolton Wanderers have made a bid for Derry City star Eoin Toal, though it is said by the Derry Journal that the offer is set to be turned down.

Bolton Wanderers have made two signings so far this summer, with Jack Iredale joining on a free transfer while Conor Bradley has arrived on loan from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Ian Evatt will be keen to shape a squad ready for a promotion push for next season and it seems Northern Irish star Toal is on his radar.

The Derry Journal states that Bolton Wanderers have made their move to try and bring the 23-year-old centre-back over to England. However, their first offer for the Derry City captain is set to be knocked back in the coming days.

Toal reportedly has interest from ‘a host’ of clubs this summer and a move ‘looks inevitable’ given that his current deal runs out later this year.

A smart target?

Armagh-born defender Toal could be a smart player for Evatt to bring to Bolton Wanderers this summer.

At 23, he has already played 153 senior games for Derry City, so there will be no worries about his experience. Despite his youth, his leadership abilities have seen him don the armband since the start of the 2021 season too, and he has plenty of room to develop and maximise his potential.

The Irish Premier Division has been a good market for EFL clubs before and Toal looks as though he’s ready for the next challenge after cementing himself as a key player at Derry City since his arrival from hometown club Armagh City in 2017.