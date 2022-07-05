Birmingham City’s 2019 signing set to seal European move

Birmingham City midfielder Ivan Sunjic is said to be closing in on a move to Hertha Berlin.

Reports coming out of Germany (via Sport Witness) say that Sunjic, 25, is set to sign for German outfit Hertha Berlin.

The midfielder is reportedly in Berlin to finalise his move with a medical due to take place.

Blues signed Sunjic in the summer of 2019 from Dinamo Zagreb for a reported £6.3million fee, but Sport Witness write that ‘there’s no indication’ whether Sunjic is now sealing a permanent or temporary exit from the club.

Over the past three Championship seasons, Sunjic has only missed 14 league games for Blues, featuring 41 times in the Championship last season whilst scoring three and assisting two.

He’s clearly a player with ability. But Birmingham City fans are yet to really see Sunjic take the Championship by storm and maybe a loan move away could benefit Sunjic’s progression.

Moving forward…

Takeover talks continue to surround Birmingham City. Lee Bowyer has since been sacked and replaced with John Eustace but what that might mean in relation to Laurence Bassini’s proposed takeover remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, Eustace’s arrival at Blues marks the start of a new era. Birmingham City have been stalling in recent years and there’s a number of players that look to be in need of a fresh start, and Sunjic is one of those players.

He’s never really fulfilled his potential at the club but he remains under contract until 2024, so Blues could be trying to put him in the shop window by loaning him out.

Or Sunjic could even be closing in on a permanent exit, in which case Birmingham City will no doubt receive a bit of money from the deal.

All in all, it seems like the right time for Sunjic to move on.