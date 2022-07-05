Barnsley ace set to follow Woodrow to Luton Town with journalist revealing £2m transfer is close

Mike McGrath says that Luton Town are poised to sign Barnsley striker Carlton Morris in a £2million deal.

Luton Town‘s summer transfer window is quickly taking shape, with Nathan Jones now having brought in Matt Macey, Ethan Horvath, Luke Freeman, Alfie Doughty, Louie Watson and Cauley Woodrow.

Woodrow joined from Barnsley last month and now the Hatters are plotting another raid of the South Yorkshire club, this time for Morris.

The 26-year-old joined halfway through the 2020/21 campaign and instantly became a fan favourite for his work-rate and forward-thinking.

Morris scored seven goals in 28 Championship outings for the Tykes last season, but now he’s set to sign for Luton Town in a £2million deal.

McGrath tweeted on Monday night:

#Barnsley departures set to continue with Carlton Morris poised to join Luton in a deal in the region of 2m #LTFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 4, 2022

The addition of Morris looks to be another really keen one for the Hatters who have wasted no time this summer, bolstering their ranks with some Championship quality ahead of what could be another top-six push for the club.

On the up…

Luton Town really seem like a team that are heading in the right direction. And for players like Morris who have Championship quality, Kenilworth Road is bound to be an attractive destination.

Last season saw Jones bring the club to life with the fan base making for one of the best atmospheres in the Championship.

With Morris set to become Luton’s sixth signing of the summer as well, expect there to be more on the way, but whether Luton Town can now afford to spend big on another player remains to be seen.

A £2million fee for one player is a sizeable sum for a Championship side. But Luton will have done their due diligence on Morris and it could prove to be money well spent if the striker can help fire the Hatters to another play-off finish next season.