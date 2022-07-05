Attacker completes move to new club after Ipswich Town decision

Ipswich Town confirmed the decision to release Armando Dobra on Monday and now, the young attacker has completed a move to Chesterfield.

Ipswich Town only announced the departure of Dobra on Monday. The relevant parties agreed for the young Albanian to leave the club by mutual consent, freeing him to hunt a new club as a free agent.

Chesterfield had been linked with Dobra before his release and now, the move has been confirmed.

The Spireites, managed by former Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook, announced the arrival of the 21-year-old on Tuesday. The London-born attacker has signed a two-year contract with the National League outfit as he bids to kick on with his development following his departure from Portman Road.

Time for a fresh start…

Ipswich Town have some promising talents in their ranks and Dobra was certainly among them.

He made 30 appearances for the club’s first-team and was long tipped for a bright future in the game. He showed sparks of what he was capable of but ultimately, he never really enjoyed a sustained run in the side, preventing fans from ever properly seeing what he had to offer.

Dobra was entering the final 12 months of his contract with Town but he didn’t look as though he would be in Kieran McKenna’s plans moving forward, so a departure this summer frees him to start afresh elsewhere while avoiding any damage to his development.

The versatile attacker, who can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder, will now be keen to flourish under Cook as they fight to return to the Football League in the new season.