3 West Brom transfer rumours that seem unlikely to happen as things stand

West Brom have made some positive strides in the transfer market this summer, with Steve Bruce trying to lay down some new foundations for the Baggies.

This summer was always going to be one of change for West Brom.

After another turgid Premier League campaign followed by an equally disappointing season back in the Championship last time round, the club looks to be in need of a bit of a revamp.

John Swift and Jed Wallace have arrived so far this summer and they make for two really keen signings, and it looks like Bruce is keen to shift some dead weight ahead of the new season too.

Bruce is expecting a few more new signings as well, but here we look at three West Brom transfer rumours that seem unlikely to happen as things stand…

Hamza Choudhury

Leicester City seem to be playing hardball a bit with Choudhury. He’s clearly out of favour at the club but it’s reported that Leicester City will only allow him to leave on loan if the loaning club pays 80% of his current wages.

Joseph Masi says this number is likely to come down as we near the end of the transfer window. As things stand though, a Baggies loan move for Choudhury is looking unlikely.

Cameron Archer

A report from Express and Star last week revealed that West Brom remain keen on Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer.

He has a number of suitors in the second tier, but as things stand, it’s not known whether or not Villa will send him out on loan again this summer.

Steven Gerrard is set to run the rule over him in pre-season and if he does then decide to loan him out, it seems like Preston might be in pole position to land him with Ryan Lowe ‘quietly confident’ of securing a deal for the England U20 man.

Dwight Gayle

Ex-Baggie Dwight Gayle has been linked with a loan move to the Championship this summer.

But the Newcastle United man is said to be content at St James’ Park ahead of next season, and not actively seeking a move away from the club.

Bruce is keen to add another striker to his ranks this summer but Gayle is the only one of note to be linked with the club in recent weeks.

He’d be a decent signing if he did fancy a move away from Newcastle United this summer but don’t expect West Brom to wait on him for much longer.